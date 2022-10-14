THE BIG STORY

Around 3,000 Build-To-Order flats will be built in the eastern half of Dover Forest across three housing projects. The first project will be launched in November and comprise 1,330 three-room and four-room flats in blocks with staggered heights to maximise views of the Ulu Pandan Canal and the Holland Grove landed estate.

THE BIG STORY

Vehicle prices are set to stay high, as the number of certificates of entitlement is expected to be lower in the next three-month period from November to January. The total COE supply for the next three months is projected to be 11 per cent less than the 3,526 COEs available for tender each month in the current quota, based on vehicle deregistrations from April to August.

BUSINESS

The latest US curbs on tech firms doing business with China are likely to darken the clouds hanging over the semiconductor industry. Singapore, which supplies 11 per cent of the world's semiconductors and 20 per cent of chip-making equipment, will feel the pinch as the industry suffers cuts in production and exports due to the curbs.

INSIGHT

Asean as we know it is no more. The group is facing an existential crisis due to severe internal splits over issues including Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Myanmar's military coup. The new model could perhaps follow an "Asean 5+X" formula, with the five original members serving as a renewed organisational core.

SPORT

The Singapore Premier League clash between Tampines Rovers and Albirex Niigata on Saturday will see two of the league's most prolific strikers, Boris Kopitovic (Tampines) and Kodai Tanaka (Albirex), battling for the top scorer award. The duo have had a sensational season, scoring 31 goals each.

LIFE

Try Peruvian cuisine, watch a concert

Check out the vegetarian menu at Canchita Peruvian Cuisine restaurant, catch an exhibition of paintings paired with poems, head for Cartoons Underground 2022 animation festival or watch singer Anne-Marie (above) in concert. Life's dining and entertainment guide has got you covered.