THE BIG STORY

Singapore and the Philippines have agreed to deepen cooperation in digital connectivity, healthcare and counterterrorism as part of six agreements exchanged during Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's state visit here. He and Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong witnessed the signings at the Istana on Wednesday.

THE BIG STORY

Russian President Vladimir Putin warned the West that it had undermined the global economy and cast the rising powers of Asia as the future. He said the sanctions imposed on Russia over what Mr Putin casts as a special military operation in Ukraine have replaced the pandemic as the main threat to the global economy.

WORLD

Torrential rains in Bengaluru have exposed the flaws in the city's civic infrastructure as major roads flooded and IT parks were submerged, throwing life out of gear for a week. With stormy weather predicted to last until Friday, residents of India's Silicon Valley are asking themselves if the devastation is the price to be paid for building tech offices in wetlands.

SINGAPORE

After one day of trial, a negligence suit brought by a cyclist, Myanmar national Maung Maung Aung Soe Thu, against PUB has been resolved after he accepted a settlement offer that had been made earlier by the national water agency. He suffered head and spine injuries last year after his bicycle wheel got caught in a drain grating in Changi.

WORLD

Beginning Oct 16 and set to last for about a week, China's 20th Party Congress is likely to see President Xi Jinping break recent norms to seek a third five-year-term. The twice-a-decade meeting also offers hope that the strict Covid-19-related rules in Beijing could finally come to an end after three exhausting years.

SINGAPORE

A new longevity clinic, where the doctor will diagnose a healthy person's biological age and then provide a customised plan to slow ageing, is being set up in Alexandra Hospital, and it is slated to open by January next year. This comes as one in four Singaporeans will be above 65 years of age by 2030.