THE BIG STORY

Measures to secure Singapore's electricity supply and keep prices in check will be extended until the end of March next year, amid a continuing global energy crunch. While it could not shield consumers from higher prices, the Energy Market Authority said it was vital that the volatility did not disrupt Singapore's supply.

WORLD

Some quarters in the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle have proposed that the ruling party field chairman Megawati Sukarnoputri in the presidential election in 2024. This has emerged unexpectedly as the 75-year-old former president had said she wanted to see young faces competing in the next presidential election.

WORLD

Johor's ruler, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, voiced his frustration over the federal government's unfulfilled promises and allocation of funds, saying the Malaysian state was being treated like a "stepchild". He also handed over his official duties to Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Ibrahim to "take a break".

OPINION

Some families affected by the Selective En bloc Redevelopment Scheme (Sers) in Ang Mo Kio are unhappy they would have to come up with large sums to pay for their replacement flats. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong suggests letting seniors buy these flats with flexible leases.

SINGAPORE

The High Court has dismissed a bid by six unvaccinated people - including activist and blogger Han Hui Hui - to challenge Singapore's vaccination-differentiated measures. Contrary to what they claimed, the rules imposed on unvaccinated people were neither unlawful nor irrational, said Justice Dedar Singh Gill.

SPORT

Local sports event organisers are optimistic that a Sports Hub run and managed by the Government will benefit the community, although positive outcomes will take time to manifest. National agency Sport Singapore last Friday announced it will run the 35ha, $1.33 billion facility from Dec 9. B20