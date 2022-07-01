THE BIG STORY

The cost of electricity has been pushed up again by rising global gas and oil prices amid the war in Ukraine. For the next three months, the electricity tariff here will be 30.17 cents per kilowatt-hour, excluding the goods and services tax - an 8.1 per cent hike from the last quarter.

THE BIG STORY

From July 1, Singaporean couples who are worried about passing on serious inheritable diseases will get co-funding support of up to 75 per cent to test for known genetic disorders in embryos in the in-vitro fertilisation process. The Health Ministry will co-fund two types of pre-implantation genetic testing.

WORLD

Twenty-five years after Hong Kong's return to China, signs of the mainland's growing influence are everywhere. The city, promised 50 years of autonomy on most matters from 1997, has seen a national security law and changes in the electoral system, shrinking the space for dissent.

WORLD

Nobel Peace Prize laureate Maria Ressa said it was time for journalists to understand tech and counter misinformation instead of waiting for legislation and laws to catch up. Using 26 fake social media accounts, she was able to spread falsehoods and influence the views of over three million users in a study.

SINGAPORE

Diploma pathways created by the Institute of Technical Education (ITE) have given graduates better pay and work prospects, said its chief executive Low Khah Gek. Those who attended the work-study diploma programme had an average pay increase of 20 per cent, based on the first two cohorts.

LIFE

The ancient Chinese practice of gua sha - which involves massaging the face with a tool - is enjoying a revival in facial treatments, but social media's obsession with it may be robbing it of its authenticity. Videos with the hashtag #guasha have racked up more than one billion views on TikTok.