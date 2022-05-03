THE BIG STORY

Singapore's high sulphur marine fuels market continues to grapple with an acute supply shortage that has been exacerbated by the recent contamination issue involving trading giant Glencore, sources said. The fallout comes after Glencore's Singapore subsidiary was identified as the primary source of contaminated bunker fuel.

WORLD

Former Google chief executive Eric Schmidt wants the US to win the high-stakes contest that he says Beijing is training hard for in the age of artificial intelligence. The United States is ahead of China in the race for now, but can expect to be overtaken, says the billionaire, who now runs philanthropic organisation Schmidt Futures.

OPINION

Current estimates of the war damage to Ukraine run into the hundreds of billions of dollars, with no end yet to the conflict. Some have called for aid along the lines of the 1947 Marshall Plan to help Ukraine back on its feet. There are options but each comes with complications, says Opinion editor Grace Ho.

SINGAPORE

The Singapore HeritageFest, from May 2 to 29, has a dual focus on nature and travel. In the first of a two-part series, The Straits Times looks at four festival events that relate to the country's natural heritage, which has become more important over the last two years as people sought solace in it amid Covid-19 restrictions.

TECH

Twitter users may see more fake news and harmful content such as hate speech if billionaire Elon Musk's plans to revamp the social media platform come true. Such concerns were expressed by experts and observers in Singapore, following Twitter's statement last week that it had accepted his acquisition offer.

SPORT

After Raffles Institution javelin thrower Lucas Wong, 17, set the Under-20 national record with his 59.49m effort early last month, he felt more pressure to perform well at the National School Games a week later. So he treated the event as a training session, and the move paid off when he achieved a schools national mark of 61.91m.