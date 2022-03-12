THE BIG STORY

Singapore will simplify its Covid-19 safe management measures from next Tuesday. Team sports for up to 30 people will also resume, while testing rules for travellers on quarantine-free travel lanes and from low-risk places will be eased, the multi-ministry task force handling the pandemic said yesterday.

WORLD

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang yesterday acknowledged that achieving a growth target of 5.5 per cent this year for China will not be easy. At his annual media conference at the end of the Two Sessions, China's yearly parliamentary meetings, he also said he hopes to create 13 million new urban jobs.

SINGAPORE

The Land Transport Authority took delivery of a three-car Alstom Metroplis C851E train yesterday, which will add capacity to the Circle Line when a 4km extension opens in 2026. It is the first of 23 trains that were purchased to cater for the expected increase in ridership. Decked in bright orange livery, the new train will now undergo testing and commissioning works.

BUSINESS

NatSteel is looking to South-east Asia to meet demand for rebar after mills in Turkey and the Middle East held back their offers to Asia. The Ukraine-Russia conflict has sent steel prices soaring, with nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange hitting an unprecedented price surge of 250 per cent on Wednesday.

SPORT

The World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash main draw began yesterday at the OCBC Arena with mixed fortunes for local paddlers.

World No. 9 Feng Tianwei lost to Chinese starlet Kuai Man 3-1, but Goi Rui Xuan got her first singles win on the WTT circuit, beating Chinese Taipei's 60th-ranked Cheng Hsien-tzu 3-1.

LIFE

Self-managed and newly independent, and with no acting projects on the horizon, local actress Rui En (above) is focusing on content creation for her Instagram platform. In her 20th year in showbiz, she is transforming her outlook and taking charge of her life after a 2021 that "broke" her.