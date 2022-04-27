THE BIG STORY

The police will be doing more to protect the vulnerable, including taking a more victim-centric approach in their management of victims of sexual crimes and family violence. Signalling the new approach, the theme for this year's Police Workplan Seminar was "Policing with a heart, impacting lives with our partners".

Many companies still prefer to hunt for the perfect candidate rather than developing the ones available, said Education Minister Chan Chun Sing. He said the approach of firms looking only to bring in fresh graduates or poaching workers with the skills they need will result in a zero-sum game that will not increase Singapore's talent pool.

WORLD

The Indian government has launched a probe into the safety of domestically made electric scooters after three people were killed in fires involving such vehicles. Manufacturers have had to recall nearly 7,000 scooters. The incidents have rattled India's nascent electric vehicle (EV) industry as questions have been raised about the safety of the lithium-ion batteries that power the vehicles.

OPINION

"A crisis on top of a crisis." That is what Russia's war on Ukraine has created, International Monetary Fund managing director Kristalina Georgieva said last week, in a reminder that there is never only one crisis. Among second-order crises, the most serious is the global food crisis that is now unfolding across the world.

SINGAPORE

A mother of two died in 2019 from head injuries following a fight with her sons, one of whom is autistic while the other has major depression, a coroner's court heard. During the inquiry into the 52-year-old's death, it was revealed that the elder son suspected his mother of having an affair and a brawl broke out.

BUSINESS

Growth in Singapore's manufacturing output slowed last month after a strong performance in February, on the back of a fall in pharmaceutical production. While growth eased, it marks the sixth straight month of expansion, data showed. Factory output increased 3.4 per cent last month on a year-on-year basis.