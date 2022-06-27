Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

First-timers have good shot at BTO flats: HDB

Over the past five years, about 40 per cent of applicants invited to book a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat ended up declining the offer, meaning serious applicants still had a high chance of securing a flat. The Housing Board said applicants who are invited should take up the offer, amid buoyant demand for housing in the last two years.

THE BIG STORY

Migrant worker enclaves abuzz after easing of curbs

On the first weekend after Covid-19 restrictions were eased for migrant workers, popular enclaves were buzzing, though shopkeepers say business has yet to recover to pre-pandemic levels. They added that the looser measures did little to boost crowds, though workers in dormitories could now apply for passes to visit popular areas.

WORLD

Protesters at US Supreme Court decry abortion ruling

Hundreds of protesters descended on the United States Supreme Court last Saturday to denounce its decision to overturn the half-century-old Roe v Wade precedent that recognised women's constitutional right to abortion. The area in front of the court was filled largely with those demanding abortion rights. Nearly half the states are considered certain or likely to ban abortion.

WORLD

Jokowi's support group to back 'legacy' candidate

Projo, a seven-million-strong volunteer group aligned with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, said it will back a candidate who will further the leader's legacy when his term ends in 2024. The group does not want to form a political party and worry about staying in power, saying its focus is on "nationhood and the people's agenda".

SPORT

Singaporean living his football dream in Laos

Not good enough to play professionally, Singaporean businessman Jason Lim has turned his passion into building a title-winning side with Lao Premier League team Young Elephants FC. The Lao FF Cup winners will meet Singapore's Hougang United in the Asian Football Confederation Cup in Ho Chi Minh City tonight.

SINGAPORE

Time to change attitude towards job hoppers?

Job hopping is rising, and maybe it is time to change attitudes towards workers with a history of job flings. Employers, recruiters, psychologists, workers and trade associations are noticing the same trend. Covid-19 has made career moves suddenly feel "urgent", and more workers are flitting between jobs.

