THE BIG STORY

Singapore will see a new garden open alongside the Founders' Memorial in Marina East, with recreational spaces offering city skyline views, wetlands and a trail tracing Singapore's greening efforts. The 30ha Bay East Garden will be the second of three gardens that form Gardens by the Bay, and will be completed by 2027.

THE BIG STORY

Persistent construction sector woes with rising costs mean that home prices and rental rates are likely to keep rising this year despite reduced residential demand, said analysts. The market could shift from demand-driven price increases to cost pressures playing a larger role in the trajectory of home prices.

THE BIG STORY

For the past two years, Covid-19 curbs meant that Hari Raya Aidilfitri has been a muted affair for 323,000 migrant workers living in dormitories here. But yesterday, about 3,000 foreign workers celebrated the occasion at the Tuas South Recreation Centre. The gathering, the first such large-scale celebration since Covid-19 struck, was organised by the Alliance of Guest Workers Outreach.

SINGAPORE

Singapore has always sought to be "car-lite", even without explicitly stating so. With cars accounting for nearly two-thirds of total mileage clocked on roads here, going on a car diet is the way to go if Singapore wants a better built environment, cleaner air and less traffic, says senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan.

BUSINESS

Green financing activity picked up in Singapore last year, and the bullish trend looks set to continue. Proceeds raised by green bond issues here rose more than 200 per cent from 2020 to US$6 billion (S$8.31 billion) last year, noted data provider Refinitiv. There were also two sustainability-linked bond issues last year.

LIFE

A rigorous one-year study where people followed a low-calorie diet between 8am and 4pm or consumed the same number of calories any time during the day has failed to find an effect on achieving weight loss. The bottom line, a diet researcher said, is: "There is no benefit to eating in a narrow window."