With a large majority of companies raking in profits, 70 per cent of workers saw their pay packets expand, with resident workers who had stayed in their jobs for at least one year taking home an extra 3.9 per cent on average. But inflation ate into their gains, and their spending power increased by just 1.6 per cent.

THE BIG STORY

Rescue workers recovered or located 21 bodies yesterday after a day-long effort to reach the site of a plane crash in the rocky heights of the Himalayas, according to officials in Nepal. The Canadian-made De Havilland DHC-6 Twin Otter, operated by Tara Air and carrying 19 passengers and three crew members, went down in bad weather 15 minutes after taking off.

WORLD

European Union leaders were set to agree in principle to ban oil imports from Russia at a two-day summit that started yesterday in Brussels, after weeks of haggling. A draft of the summit conclusions showed an agreement by the 27 EU nations to ban Russian oil imports, but with a temporary exemption for crude delivered by pipeline.

TECH

With more people here returning to offices, demand for desktop personal computers (PCs) soared in the first three months of the year, compared with the quarter before, bucking a global trend. The number of desktop PCs shipped for Singapore from January to March jumped almost 28 per cent from the three months before.

BUSINESS

Commercial building Sultan Plaza is trying its luck at a $360 million collective sale for a second time. The 45-year-old property in Jalan Sultan will be relaunched today at the same reserve price, after a previous tender closed on March 3 with no buyers. Its first attempt to sell en bloc in 2019 was at $380 million.

SPORT

The Safe Sport Commission is investigating complaints from two muay thai athletes - Lena Tan and Bryan Tee - against national coach Robert Yap. Tan claims she was unfairly dropped from the national team and the Hanoi SEA Games, while Tee cites abusive conduct from Yap between 2014 and 2017.