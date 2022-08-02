THE BIG STORY

Six in 10 local residents have likely been infected with Covid-19, but this does not confer herd immunity, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung in Parliament. He stressed the importance of getting up-to-date vaccinations. Singapore is now experiencing a Covid-19 wave driven by the Omicron sub-variant BA.5.

THE BIG STORY

Income growth has not kept pace with inflation for four in 10 people, according to a study of 1.2 million retail customers who use DBS Bank as their main salary-crediting bank. At the same time, consumers are spending more relative to their income, partly because of inflation and partly from pent-up spending over the year.

WORLD

Just as the late Mr Shinzo Abe's tenure as Japan's prime minister was divisive, a plan to hold a state funeral on Sept 27 has split public opinion. In a survey by the Nikkei newspaper, 47 per cent were against it while 43 per cent were in favour. The rest were on the fence. A separate poll by Kyodo News showed similar results.

OPINION

When Russia invaded Ukraine in February, no one expected the war to last more than a few days. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal looks at what is at stake as the conflict reaches its half-year mark, as both sides seem determined to continue this war of attrition in the hope that their opponent will blink first.

SINGAPORE

Another $66 million will be set aside to fund research on ways to upkeep Singapore's ageing infrastructure, create more space in the city and develop technology for effective urban planning. About $35 million of the funding will be used to explore ways to reduce the cost of creating underground and sea spaces so as to free up land for work and recreational activities.

SINGAPORE

The police could soon collect DNA, such as in blood samples, saliva and hair follicles, from people involved in more crimes, including mischief, obscene acts and drink driving. The enhanced collection of information is one of the main amendments in the Registration of Criminals (Amendment) Bill.