THE BIG STORY

Singapore will spend more than $1 billion over the next three to four years, and an estimated $400 million a year on recurrent costs, on new national preventive healthcare strategy Healthier SG.

The initial funding would go towards set-up costs such as for new IT systems and support for general practitioner clinics.

THE BIG STORY

Home loan rates in Singapore on Tuesday hit as high as 3.85 per cent.

UOB fired the latest salvo in raising home loan rates, launching two-year fixed rate packages at 3.75 per cent per annum and three-year fixed rate packages at 3.85 per cent per annum.

DBS Bank and OCBC Bank have also adjusted their rates.

WORLD

While Thailand's highest court declared last week that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha still has two more years left in his tenure after the current government's term ends, a return to the premier's seat for a fresh term seems increasingly unlikely, said analysts. The verdict gives him two more years in the role if he is re-elected, but he will not be able to see a whole term through.

INSIGHT

The Bank of England stepped in to calm financial markets after the government's "mini-budget" on Sept 23 which was seen as a mega-dose of fiscal profligacy. The market turmoil was a reminder that central banks also have to ensure financial stability - and this can conflict with its anti-inflationary mandate.

SINGAPORE

Singapore recorded 6,888 new local Covid-19 infections on Tuesday, compared with 2,587 on Monday. The increase comes days after the return of the Singapore Grand Prix that attracted more than 300,000 people at the weekend. The race was not held in the last two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

LIFE

10 ways to keep your cholesterol in check

In 2019, high cholesterol was the second most common risk factor for heart attacks in Singapore, after high blood pressure. The good news is that it is possible to moderate one's cholesterol levels. Tips include exercising, axing bad fats from your diet, making friends with fibre and going easy on alcohol.