THE BIG STORY

As Singapore embarks on a new preventive care strategy known as Healthier SG, its three healthcare clusters will move beyond running hospitals and polyclinics to focus on keeping their populations healthy via a range of medical and social measures, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung. They will step up as regional health managers.

SINGAPORE

A total of $74 million has been given out via the Covid-19 Recovery Grant to about 30,000 beneficiaries since its launch in January 2021.

While there are no current plans to extend the scheme after December, the Ministry of Social and Family Development said it will continue to monitor the economic situation in the coming months.

WORLD

Italy took a sharp turn to the right after Ms Giorgia Meloni’s eurosceptic party swept to victory in a general election, putting her on course to become the first woman to lead the euro zone’s third-largest economy. The victory by the right-wing alliance came just weeks after the far-right outperformed in elections in Sweden.

INSIGHT

Births in Japan are hitting fresh lows, and the proportion of young people who do not want to wed is hitting new highs. Experts say the government tends to blame changing lifestyle patterns as the key reason for fewer babies, but that this severely misses the point. Structural problems like stagnating wages play a part, they say.

SPORT

Annemiek van Vleuten’s victory in the cycling world championship road race – despite nursing a broken elbow – and Eliud Kipchoge’s marathon world record in Berlin are lessons in human limits, says assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

LIFE

Go on Thailand road trip for a scenic adventure

If you want to explore Thailand’s famous coastline, underrated national parks or northern mountains, it is safer, more fun and more convenient to hire a car. Some scenic routes to consider include the Mae Hong Son loop which starts and ends in Chiang Mai, and the 250km drive from Krabi to Phuket.