THE BIG STORY

From next year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) will invite each resident to enrol with one general practitioner or polyclinic doctor of their choice for all their care needs. To encourage people to sign up, MOH is looking at options like making health screenings free. This is part of a healthcare initiative called the Healthier SG strategy.

Top Chinese leaders have, over the past week, raised the importance of ensuring food and energy security for the country, as turmoil in Ukraine caused global prices for commodities and energy to surge. Beijing is increasingly concerned over the economic impact of the war in Ukraine and sees the need to be self-reliant.

WORLD

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison declared a national emergency yesterday after a visit to the Northern Rivers area of New South Wales, one of the areas worst affected by floods, giving the government more powers to deploy aid and defence force personnel. The country's east coast has been battered by some of the worst flooding in a near two-week deluge.

SINGAPORE

Workers need to see that flexible work arrangements would not hinder their career progression, while smaller employers need support to implement them, said President Halimah Yacob. She noted that many women have to balance caregiving with careers, and said family-friendly workplace policies will help.

BUSINESS

Private economists maintained their forecast for Singapore's economic growth this year at 4 per cent, but see accelerating inflation and the Russia-Ukraine conflict threatening that outlook, according to a central bank survey. The economists also hiked consumer prices by a big margin.

SPORT

Singapore's men's national team finished third in the Ice Hockey World Championship Division IV in Kyrgyzstan after beating regional rivals Malaysia 8-2 on Tuesday. It was the 55th-ranked side's maiden world championship campaign and and first international competition since winning silver at the 2019 SEA Games.