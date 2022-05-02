THE BIG STORY

Singaporeans must be prepared for more economic challenges, even as the Government does all it can to cushion the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, especially on the cost of living, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. He said the main solution is to raise productivity and transform businesses.

United States health officials have cast doubt on Covid-19 as a potential cause of severe hepatitis that has been seen in dozens of previously healthy children around the world. They noted the children had tested positive for adenovirus type 41, which usually causes paediatric acute gastroenteritis - sometimes called stomach flu.

The United States needs China's help to contain its drug crisis but bilateral tensions risk turning the war on the illegal drugs trade into yet another area of discord. Experts say Beijing became less willing to do more as tensions grew as it had little incentive to take tougher and more complex action.

The lack of outdoor playtime during the pandemic would most likely worsen the rates and hasten progression of myopia in children, preliminary data from some studies showed. A team in Singapore has found that children had a faster progression of myopia during the pandemic than before it.

Scientists at the National University of Singapore are growing coral babies in a lab to help revive the dying reefs. If successful, the effort can also supply corals for research and the aquarium trade, reducing the need to harvest wild coral. The team is exploring ways to increase yield by both asexual and sexual methods. B8&9

The competition among the region's e-commerce and online service platforms for a share of the booming Internet economy is hurting their bottom lines, but analysts believe the earnings pressure will subside and profits will flow. For now, winning new customers and keeping existing ones will come at a cost.