Must-reads

Updated
Published
4 min ago

THE BIG STORY

PM: S'pore must gear up for more economic challenges

Singaporeans must be prepared for more economic challenges, even as the Government does all it can to cushion the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war, especially on the cost of living, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday. He said the main solution is to raise productivity and transform businesses.

THE BIG STORY

Covid-19 may not be cause of hepatitis in kids: CDC

United States health officials have cast doubt on Covid-19 as a potential cause of severe hepatitis that has been seen in dozens of previously healthy children around the world. They noted the children had tested positive for adenovirus type 41, which usually causes paediatric acute gastroenteritis - sometimes called stomach flu.

OPINION

War on drugs being stalled by geopolitics

The United States needs China's help to contain its drug crisis but bilateral tensions risk turning the war on the illegal drugs trade into yet another area of discord. Experts say Beijing became less willing to do more as tensions grew as it had little incentive to take tougher and more complex action.

SINGAPORE

Lack of outdoor playtime likely worsened myopia

The lack of outdoor playtime during the pandemic would most likely worsen the rates and hasten progression of myopia in children, preliminary data from some studies showed. A team in Singapore has found that children had a faster progression of myopia during the pandemic than before it.

SCIENCE

Scientists growing corals in lab to revive dying reefs

Scientists at the National University of Singapore are growing coral babies in a lab to help revive the dying reefs. If successful, the effort can also supply corals for research and the aquarium trade, reducing the need to harvest wild coral. The team is exploring ways to increase yield by both asexual and sexual methods. B8&9

BUSINESS

E-commerce firms' costly fight for market share

The competition among the region's e-commerce and online service platforms for a share of the booming Internet economy is hurting their bottom lines, but analysts believe the earnings pressure will subside and profits will flow. For now, winning new customers and keeping existing ones will come at a cost.

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 02, 2022, with the headline Must-reads. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top