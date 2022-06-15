THE BIG STORY

A landmark trade deal establishing rules and standards for cross-border data flows and data protection between Singapore and the United Kingdom came into force yesterday. The UK-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement was signed and finalised in February, and both parties have completed the legal requirements and procedures since.

WORLD

Japan's government has recommended energy-saving measures for households and businesses to ease a potential supply squeeze during the peak months in summer and winter. The government said it will take the lead by observing the guidelines, including setting air-conditioning at 28 deg C during summer.

SINGAPORE

Disney-Pixar animated film Lightyear, which has been banned in several countries over a same-sex kiss scene, will be screened here with an NC16 rating, the Infocomm Media Development Authority said yesterday. It noted that the film is the first commercial children's animation to feature overt homosexual depictions.

BUSINESS

Prices of resale condominium units edged up for the 22nd straight month in May, with transactions rising as buying sentiment improved despite earlier property cooling measures. Last month, condo resale prices rose 0.3 per cent, lower than April's 0.7 per cent, according to flash figures from 99.co and SRX.

SPORT

Singaporean pro e-sports driver Ar Muhammad Aleef Mohamed Rafik, who has won 12 championships and raced in four world finals, has earned a dual scholarship to the United States. This will enable the 23-year-old to pursue tertiary studies at Ball State University as well as hone his skills in a competitive environment.

LIFE

Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which pop singer Justin Bieber has been diagnosed with, is rare in Singapore, say doctors here. It is a form of shingles that affects the facial nerve near the ear. Those with the condition have paralysis on one side of the face, with blisters either in the mouth or ears on the same side.