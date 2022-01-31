THE BIG STORY

Large gatherings over Chinese New Year will have to wait a little longer in the light of the Omicron variant, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. But he pointed out that Chinese New Year is also a time to look out for all things auspicious, and hoped marriage and birth numbers will come roaring back in the Year of the Tiger.

THE BIG STORY

Vaccination-differentiated safe management measures kick in at all indoor sports facilities from tomorrow and many public and private operators, including Sport Singapore and the People's Association, said they are fully prepared after having implemented the rules well ahead of the deadline.

WORLD

Myanmar's young people, who had grown up in a brief decade of relative freedom and progress, have remained determined to resist the army that seized power from an elected government a year ago. But analysts say the resistance has moved beyond the traditional boundaries of politics in the country. And that is seen as a hopeful development.

SINGAPORE

A new freshwater fish species, the saddle barb, has been found in Singapore, in a discovery that was almost 30 years in the making. The lack of awareness of the fish's existence was not due to its scarcity, but rather, to a series of mistaken identities. It is among two new species that had initially been treated as a different species.

SINGAPORE

In the five years since incapacitated husbands were allowed to claim maintenance from their wives or former wives, there were fewer than 20 such applications. Lawyers say the high threshold to qualify, as well as the male ego and the long- held notion of the man as the provider, are reasons why many men refuse to ask their wives for support.

LIFE

A new $12.1 million programme aims to detect developmental issues in children and tackle them at an earlier stage. It will cover about 1,800 children aged two months to four years old each year. Experts explain why early screening and intervention are critical, and what parents can look out for.