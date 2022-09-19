THE BIG STORY

More than 1,000 people infected with Covid-19 in Singapore died of other illnesses within 90 days of becoming infected. This figure contributed to the number of deaths caused directly or indirectly by the virus, according to a recent analysis. In these individuals, the virus aggravated existing illnesses that caused their deaths.

WORLD

Plans to develop an industrial park with a sustainability focus – such as reducing freshwater and landfill use – as part of Penang’s artificial islands venture have not placated critics, who say the reclamation project should be called off. Detractors say the project will destroy ecology and hurt the livelihood of fishermen.

THE BIG STORY

Typhoon Nanmadol and remnants of Typhoon Merbok wreaked havoc in Japan and Alaska, respectively, at the weekend, tossing up sea waves and causing floods.

The authorities in Japan urged millions of people to take shelter. By Sunday evening, utility firms said nearly 200,000 homes across Japan’s Kyushu region were without power.

SINGAPORE

Teens from lower-income families are likely to have fewer books at home and receive less home reading support, while fewer of them say they enjoy reading, a study has found. The researchers who led the study said the data is worrying as reading at an early age is linked to adult literacy, and more should be done to help them level up.

BUSINESS

Singaporeans are squirrelling away more money in the bank after local lenders raised interest rates on their flagship savings accounts. More savings accounts are also being opened. One observer said that customers are looking for better-yielding products to help offset rising inflation.

INSIGHT

The battle to win hearts and minds is clearly being waged over Africa, and Japan has unique advantages but faces a stiff challenge from China.

In Power Play, Japan correspondent Walter Sim looks at the surge of interest in the continent, driven in part by great power politics.