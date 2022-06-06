THE BIG STORY

About 23,000 civil servants will get a pay rise of between 5 per cent and 14 per cent from Aug 1. This will allow the civil service to keep pace with the market and continue to attract and retain talent, the Public Service Division said yesterday. Salaries for the civil service generic schemes were last adjusted in 2014.

Russia will strike targets that it has not hit previously if long-range missiles are delivered to Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview yesterday. Ukraine has been asking its partners to provide long-range weapons so it can defend itself in Donbas, where Russian troops are making steady advances.

WORLD

Kashmir, shaking off a three-year slump triggered by uncertainty over its loss of special autonomy status and the Covid-19 pandemic, is seeing a tourism windfall. Visitors have descended on Kashmir to visit its famed attractions, like the 17th-century terraced Nishat Garden. But a spate of targeted terror killings has raised concerns that this bonanza could be halted.

OPINION

The controversy over a tiny Taiwan flag patch in Top Gun: Maverick is not the first time Hollywood has run afoul of American and Chinese audiences. US correspondent Charissa Yong looks at how US movie studios continue to toe the line and how their calculus might change as it gets more difficult to please both countries.

SINGAPORE

One autonomous vehicle can now be tested in specific residential areas such as Dover and Buona Vista, after it passed a testing regime by the Land Transport Authority (LTA). This vehicle was the first and only one to clear the LTA's "Milestone 2" test as at March 31, said Transport Minister S. Iswaran last month.

SCIENCE

Climate change and urbanisation are driving species to extinction, but efforts are ongoing to save some from disappearing forever. But life in the microscopic realm should not be ignored as well, says an international group of scientists, which is behind a new "Noah's Ark" for microorganisms that live in humans.