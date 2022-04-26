Must-reads

THE BIG STORY

BTO projects in Farrer Park honour area's sport history

Around 1,600 new Housing Board flats will be built on a 10ha site in Farrer Park. The Build-To-Order projects will be launched for sale within three years. In a nod to the area's sporting heritage, about 20 per cent of the site will comprise open spaces for sports and recreational uses, including a central green space. 

WORLD

No deal yet for civilians to leave Mariupol plant

Ukraine has denied reaching an agreement with Russia on evacuating civilians from a steel plant in the southern city of Mariupol, and said the United Nations should be the "initiator and guarantor" of any such deal. Russia had said it would open a corridor for civilians to leave the huge Azovstal steel plant. 

WORLD

Probe starts into missing Japan tour boat after 11 confirmed dead

Investigators from Japan's Transport Safety Board have begun inquiries into what caused a tour boat to disappear off the Shiretoko Peninsula on Hokkaido island, with the confirmed death toll from Saturday's incident rising to 11. Search efforts intensified to find the Kazu I vessel, which was carrying 24 passengers when it left harbour for a sightseeing trip.

SINGAPORE

Centre to study dementia development in Asians

The Lee Kong Chian School of Medicine at Nanyang Technological University has launched a centre to study the changes in the brains of Asians before dementia sets in as well as find new strategies to predict and delay its progression. In Singapore, one in 10 people aged 60 and above lives with the condition. 

SINGAPORE

Burden should not rest on public to screen links

The Central Provident Fund's recent SMS sent many Singaporeans into a frenzy, wondering if it was a scam. It had included a link to the CareShield Life website. While it turns out that the CPF SMS is legitimate, it may be asking too much of the public, especially the elderly, to screen such links.

SPORT

New Lions coach is already feeling the heat

New Lions coach Takayuki Nishigaya arrives in Singapore next month but is already under pressure. He has little time to prepare for the June 8-14 Asian Cup qualifiers, and he also faces scepticism about his coaching credentials and whether he is the right man to replace his Japanese compatriot Tatsuma Yoshida. 

