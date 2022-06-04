THE BIG STORY

Almost four in 10 of 370,000 foreign workers have been enrolled in a primary care plan (PCP) to cover their healthcare costs since it was made compulsory from April. Providing an update on the PCP's uptake, Manpower Minister Tan See Leng said workers on the plan can expect to be taken care of by a dedicated healthcare team.

WORLD

Johor's supply of chickens and eggs is expected to recover in the next two weeks, as demand for the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities tapers off, said a state official. The southern Malaysian state is a key provider of poultry to Singapore, which has seen supplies squeezed after Malaysia halted chicken exports to stabilise domestic prices.

THE BIG STORY

Wellness will be a key part of Singapore's tourism offerings in the next five to 10 years, with the Republic looking to reinvent itself as an urban wellness destination. It will also seek to build domestic demand. At the inaugural Wellness Symposium yesterday, Singapore Tourism Board chief Keith Tan touched on the potential of the sector and how Singapore could position itself to take advantage.

SINGAPORE

A man and his parents were electrocuted in 2020 in a case involving a water heater that had been installed in an unsafe manner. Yesterday, State Coroner Adam Nakhoda found the trio's deaths to be a misadventure. He stressed that such appliances should be installed properly according to the specifications of manufacturers.

BUSINESS

Asia is quietly emerging as a safe haven for Russia's crude oil exports, with China and India making record purchases of the steeply discounted barrels in April and last month, industry sources said. Traders said Russian crude oil barrels sold in Asia were closing at discounts of about US$30 to US$40 a barrel.

SINGAPORE

Fuel pump prices have climbed to new highs again to breach $4 for the first time on the back of an imminent ban on Russian oil and increased demand. The relentless surge in pump prices started well before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sparked sanctions against Moscow that have deepened the global supply chain crisis.