THE BIG STORY

Singapore will put stringent checks in place to ensure that only worthy applicants are issued the new Overseas Networks and Expertise (One) Pass. All applications will be vetted to sieve out false salary declarations. Once they are here, the pass holders will be engaged by the authorities on their income and professional activities.

WORLD

Russia's oil exports have continued to defy Western sanctions as it finds willing buyers in Asia, where China and India are maintaining their voracious appetites for the discounted crude oil. Russia's Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov said last week that it expects to ship even more crude to Asia should the Group of Seven countries cap the price of its oil exports.

BUSINESS

Crypto firms and service providers here are anticipating a complicated software upgrade on Ethereum that will enable the blockchain to deliver more usable, real-world solutions.

But they have also taken precautions to protect investors if the move does not go as planned.

INSIGHT

Britain has a new king as well as a new prime minister, marking a rare and abrupt moment of transformation for the country. For the moment, the people are united in mourning the late Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for 70 years. Most, though, instinctively sense Britain is at a historic inflexion point.

INSIGHT

Cryptocurrency investments have been in the news lately, albeit for the wrong reasons. The Monetary Authority of Singapore has made it clear that cryptocurrencies are unsuitable for use as money and are "highly hazardous" for retail investors. Check out the five things to consider before dabbling in such investments.

LIFE

Savour the Canadian Rockies on a road trip

Last October, Singapore Airlines relaunched direct flights from Singapore to Vancouver. Use this coastal city as the gateway to the Canadian Rocky Mountains (above), where icy peaks and turquoise alpine lakes beckon at every turn. On a road trip, savour easy hikes, local food and good times.