The labour market continues to tighten, with job vacancies hitting a new high in the first quarter and not enough workers to fill them. The bulk of the vacancies were in construction and manufacturing, mainly for non-professional, managerial, executive and technical roles typically held by migrant workers.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong yesterday urged more young Singaporeans to step forward to tackle the biggest challenges of the day, and said the ability to build consensus out of differing viewpoints would be key to coming up with thoughtful and innovative solutions.

WORLD

China yesterday launched its biggest and most modern aircraft carrier - the first designed and built entirely in the country - marking a major military advance for the Asian superpower. The new carrier is named Fujian - the province opposite Taiwan - and it is the "first catapult aircraft carrier wholly designed and built by China", said state broadcaster CCTV.

After five straight months of slower growth, non-oil domestic exports rose 12.4 per cent year on year in May from a low base a year ago, according to data released by Enterprise Singapore. This follows the 6.4 per cent growth in April and is better than the 7.5 per cent median forecast of analysts polled by Bloomberg.

SINGAPORE

An initiative to get primary and secondary school students to appreciate art will soon hit the road with a Roving Art Truck visiting the first batch of seven schools. The National Gallery Singapore project, which costs $200,000, aims to visit every primary and secondary school here in the next three years.

WORLD

China's biggest cities are doubling down on Covid-19 testing in a bid to stamp out persistent infections. However, the US ambassador to the country has warned that the zero-tolerance approach is likely to last beyond this year and actively dampen foreign investment in China.