THE BIG STORY

Housing Board upgraders' love affair with private property cooled in the first half of the year following the Dec 16 round of property curbs and amid higher mortgage rates. Fewer HDB flat owners bought private property even as HDB resale flat prices gained 5.3 per cent compared with a 4.2 per cent rise in private home prices.

THE BIG STORY

Seniors here aged 65 and above are bearing the brunt of inflationary pressures. They have been receiving a smaller cash allowance from their loved ones, according to a study by the Central Provident Fund Board. The share of seniors who received a cash allowance from their children has also dropped.

WORLD

After narrowly averting massive blackouts this year, the public mood towards nuclear energy in Japan has changed considerably.

Recent polls found a majority of respondents in favour of nuclear energy, a clear shift since the Fukushima disaster a little over a decade ago, as the country aims to restart 17 out of 33 operable nuclear reactors by next year.

SINGAPORE

Twenty decommissioned public buses will be getting a new lease of life as rooms for a new resort to be built in Changi Village by next year. Tentatively called The Bus Resort, it will be located on a site (right) next to Changi Village Hawker Centre. Each bus-turned-room will be well furnished and have features such as bathtubs.

SPORT

Teenager Calros Ong, who picked up boxing just last year, won the bantamweight title at the Sarawak Open this month and was named Best Youth Boxer. Two other Singaporean youth boxers also won gold medals, prompting national co-coach Muhamad Ridhwan to remark that the training programmes are working.

LIFE

Resilience, defined as the ability to withstand adversity and bounce back from difficult situations, has become a buzzword in parenting in recent times. Check out seven tips to build resilient children, ranging from teaching them to manage their emotions to identifying their strengths.