THE BIG STORY

Contractor Le Fong Building Services has been barred from hiring new foreign employees for three months, after a worker fell more than 8m through a roof after stepping on a skylight panel that broke. The waterproofing company is the first to face this penalty under the recently heightened safety measures.

WORLD

The Pentagon has halted deliveries of Lockheed Martin's F-35 after finding that an alloy used in magnets for pumps on the fighter jet was made in China. The F-35 programme office will work to ensure compliance with defence regulations pertaining to speciality metals, said a US Department of Defence spokesman.

SINGAPORE

More parts of the Ulu Pandan park connector downstream from the area of a landslide at a Clementi Build-To-Order site will reopen on Saturday. The segments were closed after part of the Clementi NorthArc construction site collapsed last Friday, injuring a passer-by.

SINGAPORE

After more than two years of living with multiple maid-abuse charges looming over them, Ms Nachammai Selva Nachiappan and her husband, Mr Arunachalam Muthiah, can finally heave a sigh of relief after all the charges against them were withdrawn after 12 days of trial.

BUSINESS

Businesses must embrace sustainability to keep up with the effects of climate change on supply chains and rising consumer demand for greener goods and services. Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said this at the annual Singapore Business Awards presentation ceremony on Thursday.

INSIGHT

Insurers have their work cut out for them as they come up with plans for riders to cover treatments and drugs that are not on the Cancer Drug List. It will be tricky to provide coverage to those who want options beyond the list while keeping premiums reasonable, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.