THE BIG STORY

Debt collectors who threaten physical harm or put up notices detailing the personal information of debtors face jail or fines under upcoming laws. The debt collection industry will be regulated, with the Debt Collection Bill passed in Parliament on Tuesday. The laws seek to prevent problematic debt collection conduct.

In what has so far been the most pointed challenge to Russian President Vladimir Putin's almost absolute rule since the war in Ukraine began in February, more than 40 locally elected officials across Russia signed a two-sentence petition on Monday that ended with: "We demand the resignation of... Putin."

WORLD

Thousands of people queued throughout the night in Edinburgh to pay their respects to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II before her coffin was flown to London on Tuesday ahead of a state funeral. Her successor King Charles III, meanwhile, jetted from Scotland to Northern Ireland. He is due to visit Wales on Friday.

INSIGHT

A global recession is unlikely, according to Ms Joyce Chang, chair of global research at JP Morgan's Corporate and Investment Bank. Overall, rather than a global recession, what we are likely to see are more regional-level economic strains, she said in an interview with The Straits Times.

BUSINESS

South-east Asia's largest lender DBS Bank has mapped out its decarbonisation targets in some of the most carbon-intensive sectors it finances, as the bank ploughs ahead with its net-zero pledge. Decarbonisation targets have been set for seven sectors - power, oil and gas, automotive, aviation, shipping, steel and real estate.

SPORT

While Singapore head coach Takayuki Nishigaya wants the Lions to continue playing high-pressing and aggressive football, "we also have to learn how to control the game", he said. The Japanese sees the friendlies against Vietnam on Sept 21 and India three days later as a good tune-up for the year-end AFF Championship.