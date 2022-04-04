THE BIG STORY

Many scam victims think getting their lost money back is a simple process and assume banks or the police can freeze their accounts and reverse any transaction once they lodge a report. But in reality, it may take hours just to have an account frozen and requires cooperation from multiple stakeholders to help one victim.

OPINION

Beijing is closely watching every move of incoming South Korean president Yoon Suk-yeol, who is openly pro-Washington. In Power Play, South Korea correspondent Chang May Choon looks at how Mr Yoon, who will take office on May 10, responds to warnings from China about crossing its red lines.

SINGAPORE

Filipino workers regularly ship gifts in boxes to loved ones back home. Called a balikbayan box, the tax-free gift box sent home by overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) is a convenient and affordable method of shipping items and has long been a part of OFW culture. These boxes took on renewed importance when travel was restricted because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SINGAPORE

A historical boundary marker found near Adam Drive could shed light on the area's history prior to World War II, when it was part of the British Sime Road Camp. It was discovered last August by Mr Raymond Goh, Mr Peter Pak and Mr Soh Ah Beng. Mr Goh is seen here chalking the marker to make its engravings more visible.

SINGAPORE

Most Singapore residents feel that racism remains an important problem today, and those who feel this way tend to be younger and more highly educated, according to a recent survey. This was surfaced in the findings of the latest CNA-Institute of Policy Studies survey on race relations published on Saturday.

LIFE

Actor-host Gurmit Singh and former singer Gina Tan play a married couple in the new Mediacorp long-form English drama Sunny Side Up. They have advice for parents on how to balance work and family. Singh said one-on-one time with the children is vital, while Tan's son helps her learn her lines.