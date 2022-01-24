THE BIG STORY

One in two Singapore employees has been grappling with longer working hours since the Covid-19 pandemic started two years ago. A third of those who work overtime put in more than two extra hours a day, a study has found. The top reasons for the extended hours include difficulties drawing boundaries. A1

Three people have been arrested for conspiring to submit false vaccination data to the Ministry of Health (MOH). They are Iris Koh, the founder of anti-vaccine group Healing the Divide, Jipson Quah, a general practitioner, and his clinic assistant, Thomas Chua. The issue came to light after MOH made a police report about Quah.

The Singapore Airshow will take off next month but has so far managed to secure only about a third of the exhibitors compared with the previous edition in 2020. While it will still be the biggest large-scale industry gathering here since the pandemic started, its wings have been clipped by Covid-19 restrictions, with firms such as American aircraft maker Gulfstream dropping out.

Global warming is threatening to undermine the value of coastal homes in Australia, where 80 per cent of the population live within 50km of the shoreline. Analysts say property values in high-risk areas could start to fall within the next 18 months, as heavy storms and large tides have washed away homes on the east coast in recent years.

In its 10-day run that concluded yesterday, Singapore Art Week went places - perhaps too many places. Arts correspondent Arthur Sim attempts to take in as much as he can anyway. He checks out exhibitions in spaces familiar and unconventional, from a Housing Board flat in Bedok to the men's toilet at The Projector.

The Ministry of Social and Family Development launched the Journey With You scheme last month, with 20 solemnisers roped in to mentor about 40 newlywed couples in their first year of marriage. The solemnisers will encourage the couples to attend marriage preparation courses.