THE BIG STORY

Rail and bus ridership hit 78 per cent of pre-Covid-19 levels in the last week of April after Singapore dropped most of its pandemic restrictions. The latest figures from the Land Transport Authority come as the broader Singapore economy reopens, with more people returning to offices, staying out late and going out more.

WORLD

Soaring fossil fuel costs mean it is now cheaper for many countries to switch directly from coal and invest in renewable energy, a new study said. It no longer makes financial sense to switch from coal to natural gas, it added. The report also said that the cost of going from coal to renewable energy has plunged by 99 per cent since 2010.

THE BIG STORY

Ukraine said it has made some gains against Russian troops by recapturing several areas near Kharkiv, signalling a shift in the war's momentum which could jeopardise Russia's main advance. It also means Ukrainian troops are within striking distance of Russia's rear supply lines. Western military analysts said there were signs the counterattack was already sapping Russia's advance.

SINGAPORE

Victims of a new type of loan scam in Singapore were cheated of more than $20,000 in the first four months of this year, with at least 15 police reports made. The police issued an advisory yesterday warning the public of it. The scam starts with victims receiving unsolicited text messages offering loans.

SINGAPORE

Bukit Batok MP Murali Pillai has proposed that the Housing Board handle maintenance for HDB estates, to manage the rising costs and address challenges town councils face. In his adjournment motion on Monday, he made the case for the recentralisation of estate maintenance resources under the HDB.

BUSINESS

Prices of resale condominium units edged up for the 21st straight month in April, while transactions fell slightly as the market stabilised after property cooling measures. Last month, condo resale prices rose at a slower pace of 0.7 per cent compared with 0.8 per cent for March, according to flash figures from 99.co and SRX.