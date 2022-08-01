THE BIG STORY

Traffic is returning to Changi Airport faster than expected and has already touched 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels for the first time since the recovery kicked in. Observers said the second half of the year should be even better for the airport, with more people travelling and airlines ramping up capacity.

WORLD

The Umno-led Barisan Nasional (BN) has a "fighting chance" of winning back the state of Selangor, and is "tired" of being the opposition there, former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak said yesterday. But some analysts believe it is unlikely that voters will want to return to the regressive ways of BN.

SINGAPORE

A segment of the Siglap Canal could soon become more conducive to marine life, now that scientists from the National University of Singapore will be installing special biodiversity tiles on its walls. This is the first time such tiles will be set up in a canal, as part of upgrading works to enhance the canal's flood resilience to cater to a 60 per cent increase in rainfall intensity, said PUB.

SINGAPORE

A critically endangered Bali myna - prized as a collector's item in the songbird market and prohibited from international commercial trade - was sighted in Singapore last month, raising questions about how it got here. But the National Parks Board said the myna has been traced to an owner with a permit to legally import the bird.

BUSINESS

Most workers in Singapore are keen to have a four-day work week for better work-life balance, in line with a large-scale trial under way in Britain. However, local academics and business leaders caution against a wholesale copying of the British model, citing differences in societal and work norms, and the trade-offs that may be needed.

LIFE

Although breastfeeding is often thought to be instinctive, it can feel anything but natural for new mothers. As communities around the globe celebrate World Breastfeeding Week, which starts today, The Straits Times takes a look at women who are helping mothers on their baby-nursing journeys.