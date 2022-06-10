THE BIG STORY

Singapore has outlined a road map for its first sovereign green bond with the publication of the Singapore Green Bond Framework, paving the way for the nation's first such bond to be issued in the coming months. The move comes as the Republic explores the use of green bonds for climate change adaptation.

WORLD

As elections loom in Malaysia, former premier Najib Razak and his allies are doubling down on the narrative that the graft charges over billions of taxpayers' dollars lost in the 1Malaysia Development Berhad scandal were politically trumped up. A website has emerged that appears to whitewash Najib's role in the saga.

WORLD

Vietnam received 12 high-speed patrol boats from India yesterday, a day after the two countries inked an agreement allowing the use of each other's military bases in a significant expansion of security ties - all with an eye on China. They also signed a vision statement on defence ties till 2030. The agreements come as India steps up its maritime presence in the Indo-Pacific.

OPINION

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's plan review for mobility will mean Singapore's roads will be transformed with more shared use. Associate editor Chua Mui Hoong says a campaign is needed to update the mindsets of road users to be more collective in nature, so they understand how their own behaviour affects other users.

SINGAPORE

Travel agencies are warning about scammers pretending to be staff and offering jobs that pay up to $200 per day. Chan Brothers Travel warned customers of this new scam, adding that scammers approach potential victims over text message or WhatsApp. At least two other agencies said they are aware of such messages.

SPORT

Ultimate Fighting Championship president Dana White said the decision to make Singapore the destination for South-east Asia's first pay-per-view event was a "no-brainer". UFC275, which will be held at the Indoor Stadium on Sunday, also demonstrates the outfit's commitment to building its brand in Singapore and Asia.