THE BIG STORY

Singaporeans are consuming too much salt and plans are in place to get people to cut their sodium intake by about 15 per cent over the next five years. The Health Promotion Board will urge Singaporeans to use lower-sodium alternatives and work with retailers to make these substitutes more affordable.

THE BIG STORY

A 37-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly making a bomb threat on board a Singapore Airlines flight from San Francisco. The flight was escorted by two RSAF fighter jets before landing at Changi Airport on Wednesday. The threat was later verified to be false. The Straits Times understands the man is a foreign national.

WORLD

Typhoon Noru made landfall in Vietnam early on Wednesday, knocking out power for more than 500,000 households and causing flooding and property damage. The Defence Ministry has mobilised around 40,000 soldiers and 200,000 militia members for rescue and relief operations.

SINGAPORE

The courts may well clarify if vehicle insurers should reimburse government subsidies and schemes that accident victims draw upon. This comes after an accident victim claimed some $57,000 for medical expenses from the defendant, though the victim had paid less than $500 out-of-pocket.

INSIGHT

The discordant notes over the state funeral for former prime minister Shinzo Abe do not detract from the work of Japan's most consequential post-war leader. There is also an unexpected resonance to be found in the Nippon Budokan as the venue for the final farewell, where tradition meets rock stars, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

LIFE

Ever since he learnt he had diabetes at the age of 22, Singaporean actor Duan Weiming resisted turning to Western medication. But after an amputation of his left leg in early September, the 61-year-old has had a change of heart, and now injects insulin every morning and watches his diet.