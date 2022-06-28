THE BIG STORY

There is no need to tighten safe management measures for now, but this cannot be ruled out as more Covid-19 infections are reported, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. He also announced that all households will receive 10 antigen rapid test kits. Distribution will begin some time next month.

Singapore will tailor training for government officials from African countries on emerging issues like sustainability, as part of a new initiative to strengthen technical assistance to the continent, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Senior African officials will also be able to get scholarships to study in Singapore universities.

Beijing relaxed a major Covid-19 restriction yesterday after two months, even as its party chief vowed to normalise the capital city's pandemic controls and stick to China's zero-tolerance policy. Primary and secondary schools started allowing students back, as infections subsided in the capital.

Videos about a national serviceman who had to cut short his grandfather's birthday celebration to return to camp, and another who had to rush back to the school where he teaches to catch up on marking were among nine entries that won prizes at the Appreciating NSmen video competition.

Uniquely Singaporean terms such as Central Provident Fund can now be easily translated from English to Chinese, Malay and Tamil and vice versa with the help of a new SG Translate Together Web portal, which was launched yesterday. Members of the public can also contribute their translations and take on translation tasks.

A new house in Hong Kong has been sold for HK$870 million (S$153.6 million), the highest price this year, buoying the city's slowing luxury market. The six-bedroom home in new project No. 15 Shouson in Shouson Hill was sold via tender on Sunday. The vast property spans 8,032 sq ft of floor area.