THE BIG STORY

Singapore will review its climate targets for 2030 this year as it looks to set more ambitious goals. Instead of having its emissions dwindle to net zero in the second half of the century, Singapore will seek to achieve this by or around the middle of the century. The Republic also looks set to update its 2030 climate plans.

SINGAPORE

While some parents welcomed the scrapping of mid-year exams, others were concerned that this could raise the stakes of the year-end exams. The Straits Times spoke to 15 parents, many of whom said that whether it is a good move depends on how schools implement the changes, and what they do in place of the exams.

WORLD

South Koreans go to the polls today to elect a new president, in what is expected to be one of the tightest races in history. Both of the front runners, Mr Lee Jae-myung of the liberal ruling Democratic Party and Mr Yoon Suk-yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party, promised a new era for the country under their leadership on the last day of campaigning yesterday.

BUSINESS

More workers are meeting their cohort's Central Provident Fund Basic Retirement Sum when they turn 55, even as the sum is raised each year. Experts said this is likely due to factors such as rising wages and labour force participation rates, government schemes to boost retirement savings, and more voluntary top-ups.

SPORT

Former national water polo player Lim Yao Xiang, now a fin swimmer, is one of 146 athletes who received the nod from the Singapore National Olympic Council's Games Appeals Committee to compete in the May 12-23 SEA Games. With the inclusions, Singapore will have 476 athletes in 34 sports.

LIFE

Kuala Lumpur-based Singapore actor Aaron Aziz has been plagued by cervical spondylosis since 2013. Last year, he was diagnosed with a benign tumour that was causing him back pain. The 46-year-old tells The Straits Times that he is having surgery to remove the tumour only in July, as he could not afford to take leave.