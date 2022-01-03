THE BIG STORY

Singapore has so far collected two years' worth of carbon taxes from large emitters in the country, with a total of $1 billion in revenue expected in the first five years of the scheme. The current carbon tax rate, which will be in place until next year, is $5 per tonne of emissions. The revised rate for 2024 will be announced in the next Budget.

As students in Singapore gear up for a third year of schooling amid Covid-19, parents of children starting Primary 1 said the absence of in-person orientations has spurred them to find creative ways to help their children transition to a new learning environment, while they prepare school uniforms and pick up books and stationery.

WORLD

For years in China, residents and dancers have been at odds because the loud music from plaza dancing annoys residents. Beijing has proposed laws to regulate the noise from the fitness activity popular among the elderly. If the laws come into effect, plaza dancing will be restricted to certain hours of the day and to certain venues, with controls on how loud the music can be.

OPINION

There is wide agreement among American analysts that US-China competition is entering a decade of maximum danger, with a Chinese invasion and annexation of Taiwan the likely trigger for conflict. US bureau chief Nirmal Ghosh looks at how the rise in hyper-nationalism diminishes room for pragmatism and compromise. A

SCIENCE

The invasive Zanzibar yam - described as the Batman plant for its bat-shaped leaves - is threatening the regeneration of Singapore's forests by depriving native plants of sunlight. Now, an islandwide effort to break the fast-growing yam's stranglehold on Singapore's reforestation efforts is under way.

BUSINESS

"Selfish black lies" might carry a motive for gain at the expense of others, but white lies like "false praise" can benefit both their originators and recipients in the workplace, said Professor Boh Wai Fong from Nanyang Technological University. They even raise trust levels when made with good intent.