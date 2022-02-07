THE BIG STORY

Singapore's drive to tap more clean energy from the sun is being accelerated by a policy from JTC Corporation that will increase the installation of solar panels at its facilities. JTC now requires solar panels to be installed for new land and land-based facility allocations, lease renewals, land launches and tenders at all its estates.

THE BIG STORY

More than 2,600 people are dying from Covid-19 every day across the United States, with the pace of deaths accelerating. The pandemic has now claimed over 900,000 lives in the US. The latest 100,000 deaths - many from Omicron - came after just over seven weeks, compared with under 11 weeks for the previous 100,000.

WORLD

Morocco was in mourning yesterday after a five-year-old boy was found dead at the bottom of a well following a five-day rescue operation that gripped the nation and the world. Rayan Oram fell into the narrow 32m shaft as his father was repairing the well. Tributes poured in, including from Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob and French President Emmanuel Macron.

OPINION

A report last month by the US State Department's Office of Ocean and Polar Affairs rejected China's claims in the South China Sea as inconsistent with international law. United States correspondent Charissa Yong says the report is a boon in helping South-east Asian claimants consolidate their arguments against China.

SINGAPORE

Doctors, hospice care providers and others working with individuals at the end of life said the palliative care provided here is getting better, but can improve in areas such as tackling the taboo around discussing death and dying, bringing palliative care to the community, and tapping technology better.

SINGAPORE

The planned increase in the goods and services tax from 7 per cent to 9 per cent was held off last year, but Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong indicated that the Government will have to "start moving" on the hike. More details will be revealed during the Budget on Feb 18. Meanwhile, The Straits Times answers 15 key questions about the GST.