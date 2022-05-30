THE BIG STORY

Flat buyers could in the future be able to decide if they want their new Housing Board unit to have a home office or larger bedrooms. Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said that open-floor plans may be utilised to allow for more flexibility in their home layout, meaning home buyers can tailor spaces to their needs.

Recent National University of Singapore (NUS) and Nanyang Technological University (NTU) graduates will be able to head to Britain to look for jobs under a new visa designed to give British businesses access to graduates from the world's top universities to be more competitive. Applications are open from today.

WORLD

Malaysia’s opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim was returned uncontested as president of his Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), but unofficial results from the weeks-long vote showed that those aligned to him failed to secure most of the top posts – in what was seen as a referendum on the party’s direction.

WORLD

The Chinese army said it held a large-scale military exercise around Taiwan as a "stern warning" over President Joe Biden's "gaffe" that the US would defend Taiwan if China attacks the self-ruled island. But for all of Beijing's military posturing, President Xi Jinping is in for the long game.

OPINION

US President Joe Biden unveiled last week the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework (IPEF), his administration's long-awaited strategy to step up its economic engagement with the Asia-Pacific. China correspondent Danson Cheong says interest in the IPEF reflects concern over China's rising influence and assertiveness.

SINGAPORE

Two critically endangered orchid species that were last year saved by National Parks Board staff from being trampled on by hikers in Clementi Forest have been growing well in tanks. This gives researchers hope that more of these orchids can be grown in tanks and reintroduced to other nature areas here.