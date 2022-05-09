THE BIG STORY

The World Bank has asked Singapore to anchor a global effort to make the international trade in carbon credits more transparent and trustworthy. The Republic has accepted the invitation to work closely with the World Bank on the Climate Warehouse initiative, which aims to connect carbon credit registries in the world.

Group of Seven leaders, including US President Joe Biden, met virtually yesterday to discuss the war in Ukraine and new measures to punish Moscow. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) joined the meeting, which came a day before Russian leader Vladimir Putin was expected to address a parade in Moscow.

SINGAPORE

As fares for taxi and ride-hailing services skyrocket and commuters find it harder to book a ride, senior transport correspondent Christopher Tan asks if the Government can or should intervene. A ban on surge pricing and re-introducing strict service standards are among the ways it could do so.

SINGAPORE

It has been 25 years since the Children's Emergency (CE) facility at KK Women's and Children's Hospital was born. It celebrates the milestone tomorrow. Besides features such as walls with cute cartoons, the CE has processes tailored to care for both the patient and caregiver as a unit.

SPORT

Singapore paddler Zhou Jingyi's first tournament win at the age of eight in front of a big crowd at Velocity mall sparked her confidence and inspired her love for the game. She turned 17 yesterday and is the youngest member of the table tennis team at the Vietnam SEA Games beginning on Thursday.

LIFE

The Early Admissions Exercise to polytechnics for next year's intake begins from June 6. It lets students receive conditional offers before receiving their final grades. About 13,800 students from secondary schools and the Institute of Technical Education applied for early polytechnic admission for this year.