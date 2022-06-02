THE BIG STORY

The Republic hosted more than 150 events in the first three months of this year, an indication that recovery is picking up pace for the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry here. More than 37,000 delegates attended the events. The industry is expected to fully recover in two to three years.

The MRT network clocked a new high of 2.48 million train-km between delays in the first quarter of the year, up from 1.7 million train-km in the same period last year. There was just one breakdown that exceeded 30 minutes in the first quarter of the year - a train fault on the North East Line on Jan 23.

WORLD

Exit polls predicted a huge win for South Korea's ruling party in municipal elections yesterday. The People Power Party was slated to win 10 out of 17 major races for mayorship and governorship, including Seoul, Busan and Daegu, while the main opposition Democratic Party would clinch just four seats, including Jeju, according to a joint poll by major TV stations.

OPINION

Although aircraft carriers continue to be developed in Asia, they are starting to look obsolete considering the advances being made in defence technology in multiple domains, says associate editor Ravi Velloor. The revolution, according to aerospace company Thales' chief executive, will be around quantum technology.

SINGAPORE

Clementi Polyclinic, one of the oldest and smallest polyclinics in Singapore, will move to a site in Commonwealth Avenue West by 2027, about a five-minute walk from Clementi MRT station. The new building will be larger and offer a wider range of medical services, including those catered to seniors.

SINGAPORE

Two separate accidents, one involving a motorcycle and a car, and another involving a seven-car pile-up, occurred in close succession at the same spot along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Tuesday night. A 38-year-old man, the car driver in the first accident, was arrested for suspected drink driving.