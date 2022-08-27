THE BIG STORY

Manufacturing output in Singapore rose by a meagre 0.6 per cent last month as lower export orders, a result of Covid-19 lockdowns in China and softening global demand, affected the electronics and biomedical sectors. July's scant growth was also well below the 5.3 per cent increase forecast by economists in a Bloomberg poll.

WORLD

Taiwan's proposal for a record-high defence budget of NT$586.3 billion (S$27 billion) for next year sends a clear message that it is not standing down amid increased aggression from Beijing, analysts say. This comes after China conducted massive war games, following US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taipei earlier this month.

SPORT

Loh Kean Yew declared he "gave his all" in his failed attempt to retain his badminton world championship crown in Tokyo yesterday. The Singaporean, beaten 21-12, 17-21, 21-8 by Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn in the quarter-finals, said: "I gave my best, I gave my all, but I couldn't win. I have no regrets because I gave everything on the court."

WORLD

Japan will spend 249 million yen (S$2.5 million) on a state funeral next month for slain former prime minister Shinzo Abe. The final bill will be higher because that sum does not cover costs to provide security for VIPs. Polls have shown that a majority of the public are against the funeral, which will be fully paid for by taxpayers.

WORLD FOCUS

Researchers are trying to use gene therapy to revive the Tasmanian tiger, a wolf-like marsupial with stripes on its back, which was declared extinct in 1986. The animal is a reminder of Australia's sorry record of preserving its natural endowment, but the prospect of bringing it back offers the possibility of redemption.

SINGAPORE

The last four of 11 aspiring lawyers who cheated in the 2020 Bar exam were allowed yesterday to withdraw their applications to be admitted to the Bar. Each of the four gave an undertaking not to bring a fresh application for admission to the Bar for periods ranging from nine months to three years.