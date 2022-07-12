THE BIG STORY

Despite the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic seemingly over, more businesses decided to throw in the towel this year. A total of 24,503 business entities ceased operations in the first half of this year, a 3 per cent increase from the same period last year, according to records from the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

The policies to calculate land prices for places of worship are under review, and religious organisations hope it means that they will soon pay less for leasehold land. Sources told The Straits Times about the ongoing review, which comes as some religious groups are having difficulty renewing leases for their sites owing to high costs.

WORLD

India's presidential election next week will see a tribal leader from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party pitted against the opposition's candidate - a veteran politician and former BJP leader who is among its staunchest critics today. Many have tipped Santhali tribal leader Droupadi Murmu (right) to win the July 18 election.

SINGAPORE

Plans for a new housing estate to be built in Choa Chu Kang have been changed to accommodate at least 2ha of existing greenery, following an environmental study and public feedback. Last week, the Housing Board said the greenery to be kept is along the existing Pang Sua Canal.

SPORT

An emotional Novak Djokovic said after winning a seventh title at the All England Club on Sunday that "it is not a coincidence that Wimbledon has such relevance in my life and career". He added that since setting the record for most weeks as world No. 1, he is now prioritising Grand Slams (he has 21) and big tournaments.

LIFE

Group tours are experiencing a resurgence, and not just among seniors. But today's group tours are different. Some are powered by influencers and group buys, while others offer insider access and immersive experiences. New home-grown companies Intriq Journey and Webuy are changing the way Singaporeans travel.