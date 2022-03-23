THE BIG STORY

Nuclear energy, once deemed unsuitable for Singapore, has been identified as a potential power source for the country by 2050 in a new report. The Energy 2050 Committee report recommended nine strategies for the country's power sector - which is responsible for 40 per cent of emissions here - to reach net zero by 2050.

The long and fierce battle for SPH's non-media assets has come to an end with shareholders giving the thumbs up to an offer from an Ong Beng Seng-led consortium to buy the company. At an extraordinary general meeting held yesterday, SPH shareholders voted to sell the assets of the company to Cuscaden Peak.

SPORT

It may not have been gold but kickboxer Nazri Sutari's silver and bronze in Belgrade last week marked a huge breakthrough, as they were the first by a Singaporean at a major global meet. The 31-year-old is staying on in Serbia to train before leaving straight for the Hanoi SEA Games, where he is the Republic's sole contestant - in the Under-71kg low kick category.

SINGAPORE

By the end of the month, more than 99,000 employers will receive $840 million in Wage Credit Scheme payouts, the final tranche under the programme. For the payouts, the Government will co-fund 15 per cent of qualifying wage increases given last year, in 2020 and in 2019 to more than 780,000 Singaporean employees.

LIFE

Ms Margaret Ong remembers the last time her husband said he loved her. It was 2018, nine years after Mr Leslie Ng was diagnosed with schizophrenia. Since then, his condition has made him ignore her. She has written a book about her experience, One Husband Two Men, to support caregivers like herself.

SINGAPORE

The number of blood donors aged 16 to 25 has been declining in Singapore, in a worrying trend. Their numbers have fallen by 36 per cent in the past decade, from 21,793 in 2011 to 13,967 last year. They now make up about 20 per cent of the donor pool, down from about 33 per cent 10 years ago, said the Singapore Red Cross.