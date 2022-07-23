THE BIG STORY

Reclamation works for about 900ha of land off Changi Bay are expected to start by the end of this year. The specific use of the land, which is more than 10 times the size of the Singapore Botanic Gardens, is still being studied. The infilling of the site near the existing Changi Exhibition Centre is expected to take at least 10 years.

THE BIG STORY

Prices in the Housing Board resale market have continued to climb, logging gains for the ninth consecutive quarter even as the sales momentum slipped. Resale prices rose at a quicker pace of 2.8 per cent in the second quarter of this year, compared with 2.4 per cent in the first quarter, data released by HDB showed.

WORLD

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed his new prime minister, Mr Dinesh Gunawardena, and Cabinet yesterday, while the authorities cracked down on citizen protests against the government. A huge contingent of the military and police raided Colombo's Galle Face seaside camp where anti-government protesters had peacefully protested for over three months.

SINGAPORE

The USS Ronald Reagan, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier and one of the largest vessels in the United States Navy, has docked at Changi Naval Base - the first time a US aircraft carrier has stopped here since 2019. The ship is here for a routine port visit to replenish supplies and allow those on board to take a break on land.

THE BIG STORY

The woman said to be behind a scam in Singapore that involved $32 million in luxury goods had allegedly conducted a similar ruse in Thailand. The Straits Times has learnt that Thai national Pansuk Siriwipa, 27, was investigated in Thailand in 2019. This came to light after victims here were contacted by her alleged Thai victims.

BUSINESS

Singapore and South American trade bloc Mercosur have concluded negotiations on a free trade agreement that is expected to lower business costs, ease tariffs and facilitate new ways of doing business. Singapore and Mercosur member states will now work towards the signing and ratification of the FTA.