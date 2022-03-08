THE BIG STORY

Mid-year examinations for all those in primary and secondary schools will be scrapped by next year to encourage students to focus on the process of learning. Such exams were removed for several levels earlier, and that had made a positive impact, Education Minister Chan Chun Sing told Parliament yesterday.

An internal challenge to figure out how to reward Government Technology Agency staff with cash for their work on Covid-19 projects was the genesis of a new digital tool that lets Singaporeans easily get government payouts. GovWallet was announced last Wednesday during the debate on the budget for the Prime Minister's Office.

The most popular grade of petrol has breached the $3 mark after a series of rapid rises accelerated by the Ukraine crisis. Shell started the ball rolling by raising its posted price of 95-octane fuel by eight cents to $3.06 per litre yesterday. The others are not far behind, with Esso at $3.04, Caltex at $2.98, Sinopec at $2.95, and SPC at $2.87, according to pump price tracker Fuel Kaki.

A potential hit to global growth and rising inflation can eventually put a dent on Singapore's economic outlook. Russia's war with Ukraine and the retaliatory sanctions by major Western economies are worsening the disruption in movement of seaborne cargo, while oil prices have already hit levels not seen since 2008.

Professional sport is so obsessed with wins, points and pressure that we often forget there is a child inside every athlete who finds the most profound of pleasures in an off-duty match. One example is 20-time Grand Slam winner Roger Federer, his coach Ivan Ljubicic (right) tells Straits Times assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath.

Solo female travel is a growing trend, with the proliferation of travel safety apps and guide books written for women. Google Trends show that searches for "solo female travel" have risen steadily since 2014. While the figures declined due to the pandemic, they are now on the rebound worldwide