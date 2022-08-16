THE BIG STORY

Local lower-wage retail workers can expect pay hikes of 8.4 per cent to 8.5 per cent annually over the next three years, under the sector's Progressive Wage Model. Those working in the three lowest job rungs - retail assistants, cashiers and assistant retail supervisors - will receive these increases from Sept 1 this year to Aug 31, 2025.

Scenes of mayhem unfolded at an Ikea store in Shanghai as the health authorities tried to lock it down on Saturday after learning that someone who had been in contact with a Covid-19 patient had been there. Shoppers screamed and tried to get out of the building before the doors were locked, videos on social media showed.

Myanmar's deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi was sentenced to six more years in prison yesterday, in the fourth round of criminal verdicts against the 77-year-old Nobel Peace Prize laureate since the military seized power in a coup last year. This brings her total jail term to 17 years, extinguishing any chance of her staging a political comeback while the junta remains in power.

As the war in Ukraine drags on, many Western countries are calling for more radical anti-Russian measures, such as a total ban on travel for all Russians. Global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal says much of the discussion about the severe punishment that should be meted out on Russia risks producing the opposite effect.

The son of a 74-year-old woman who died three weeks after a heart attack while she was hospitalised at Tan Tock Seng Hospital (TTSH) has sued the hospital and three doctors, seeking $800,000. Mr Chia Soo Kiang is alleging multiple breaches of their duty of care, such as the withholding of pre-existing medications.

Scalpers have marked up ticket prices of an e-sports competition - Dota 2's The International 11 - by more than 10 times, after tickets for the October event in Singapore were sold out on Saturday. While there are no specific laws against scalping, a lawyer said the scalpers may be committing other offences.