‘No evidence of intentional cruelty’ in pond-cleaning incident that resulted in fish deaths: NParks

Fish were still alive and struggling at the bottom of the drained pool in the March 2025 incident at a condominium.

SINGAPORE – A cleaning company has been advised by NParks to take precautions when undertaking works similar to pond-cleaning exercises after a condominium pond with live fish was drained for cleaning in March last year, resulting in some fish dying.



A video posted on Facebook by the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) on March 25, 2025 shows fish that were still alive and struggling at the bottom of the drained pond , sparking criticism from the animal welfare group.



Acres had said the fish in the pond included stingrays, tilapias and plecos (sucker fish).



The name of the condominium, which is located in the west of Singapore, and the name of the cleaning company were not disclosed.

NParks, in its Aug 6 reply to queries from The Straits Times , said its investigation into the matter had found no evidence of intentional cruelty.

Instead, it found that the exercise could have been better managed and executed and that the fish deaths resulted from lapses during the cleaning process rather than deliberate acts of cruelty.

NParks said that it interviewed and obtained statements from all parties involved during its probe , including the condominium management team, as well as staff from the contracting company which provided the cleaning services.

Investigations revealed that the cleaning company’s workers had attempted to remove and transfer all the fishes from the pond into temporary holding tanks. However, some fish died due to a few factors.



“Some died due to the sudden change in environment after the transfer, while others died after emerging from pipes only when the pond was drained,” said NParks in its statement.



“The fishes seen in trash bags were confirmed to have already died, rather than live fishes being improperly disposed.”