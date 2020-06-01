No ERP charges yet; rate review to resume

Motorists here will continue to have Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges waived at least until June 28 - after which the results of a rate review will kick in.

ERP charges at all gantries have been suspended since April 6, the day before the circuit breaker period started.

With the circuit breaker lifting tomorrow and with traffic volume expected to increase as the economy gradually reopens, the Land Transport Authority said yesterday that it will resume the ERP rate review process tomorrow - including monitoring traffic speeds and congestion levels.

The new rates will be imposed at the end of the month.

The first phase of Singapore's three-step reopening begins tomorrow with more employees heading to work and some students returning to school.