No ERP charges yet; rate review to resume

LTA said it would begin reviewing ERP charges from June 2, and announce the outcome in the fourth week of June.
LTA said it would begin reviewing ERP charges from June 2, and announce the outcome in the fourth week of June.ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
Published
1 hour ago

Motorists here will continue to have Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) charges waived at least until June 28 - after which the results of a rate review will kick in.

ERP charges at all gantries have been suspended since April 6, the day before the circuit breaker period started.

With the circuit breaker lifting tomorrow and with traffic volume expected to increase as the economy gradually reopens, the Land Transport Authority said yesterday that it will resume the ERP rate review process tomorrow - including monitoring traffic speeds and congestion levels.

The new rates will be imposed at the end of the month.

The first phase of Singapore's three-step reopening begins tomorrow with more employees heading to work and some students returning to school.

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on June 01, 2020, with the headline 'No ERP charges yet; rate review to resume'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content