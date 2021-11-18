No ERP charges at some gantries during Dec school holidays

Motorists travelling under some Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) gantries will not have to pay charges at specific times until Jan 3 next year.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Tuesday that the changes in ERP rates will take place from next Monday. This follows a review of rates for the December school holidays.

The changes will be in place until Jan 3, after which they revert to the pre-school holiday rates.

The locations are:

•For the three gantries on the Ayer Rajah Expressway after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, there will be no ERP charge between 8.30am and 9.30am, and from 5.30pm to 6.30pm;

•On the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road, there will be no charge between 7am and 8am, and between 9.30am and 10am. Between 8am and 9.30am, the rate is $1, down from the current $2;

•Four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE will have rates cut by $1 during specific times. Between 8am and 9.30am, the charge is $1. There are no charges between 7.30am and 8am, and from 9.30am to 10am;

•Two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE will see no charges from 5.30pm to 6pm. Between 6pm and 6.30pm, the charge will be $2, while between 6.30pm and 7pm, it will $1;

•The gantry on Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover will see no charges between 8.30am and 9am.

The rates for other gantries in Singapore will remain unchanged.