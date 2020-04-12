Coronavirus: No entry for shoppers without masks

Shoppers in supermarkets, convenience stores, pharmacies and malls must wear masks from today or they will be denied entry.

The measure is to safeguard the well-being of customers and staff, Enterprise Singapore (ESG) and the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said in a joint statement last night.

Supermarkets have been putting up signs in recent days encouraging shoppers to put on masks before entering the store.

They have also implemented measures such as having queue markers and regulating entry to ensure that the number of customers inside remains manageable.

FairPrice said last Thursday that it was limiting the number of shoppers within its stores, while all its employees have been told to wear masks.

The statement by ESG and STB last night urged people to do their shopping on weekdays or during non-peak hours on weekends when possible and to make purchases quickly and not to linger at the premises.

They should also refrain from bringing family members, especially the young and the elderly, to supermarkets.

Customers can visit the website www.spaceout.gov.sg to check the crowd levels in malls and supermarkets.

The ESG and STB said they and other government agencies will continue to step up enforcement efforts during the circuit breaker period and urged members of the public to practise safe distancing and be socially responsible.