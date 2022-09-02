'No clear evidence' Schooling, Lim currently taking drugs: Shanmugam

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam disagrees with perceptions that national swimmers Joseph Schooling and Amanda Lim were let off lightly after they were investigated for the consumption of cannabis.

At an event to launch Aibi Maxwell, a six-in-one wellness and lifestyle destination, on Thursday, Mr Shanmugam said "there is a lot of misunderstanding" over the matter and sought to make clear a distinction between drug traffickers and drug consumers.

He added: "We are very strict on drug traffickers because you are seeking to profit from the misery of others. At the same time, consumers, we really treat you as persons who need help."

He said that consuming drugs is an offence, "but generally there will be no criminal charge, and there will be no criminal record". These persons are treated at the Drug Rehabilitation Centre.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that Schooling, 27, had confessed to consuming cannabis when in Vietnam for the SEA Games in May. He has been dealt with by the Ministry of Defence as he is undergoing national service. He was placed on a six-month urine-testing regimen and his leave and disruption privileges were revoked, meaning he will not be able to travel for next year's SEA and Asian Games.

Lim, 29, received a warning from the Central Narcotics Bureau.

The news sparked fierce reactions on social media but Mr Shanmugam, who is also Law Minister, insisted that Schooling, an Olympic gold medallist, and Lim, a 19-time SEA Games champion, "were not given any favourable or preferential treatment".

In a Facebook post earlier in the day, he had shared that the pair had "admitted to having taken drugs in the past" but he also highlighted that their urine tests were negative, and "there is no conclusive evidence or clear evidence of current drug consumption".

He wrote that Lim's warning was not for consumption, because there was no evidence of consumption, but for possessing a drug utensil.

Mr Shanmugam also disagreed with the notion that the incident negated the pair's achievements over the years. "I see some comments that seek to almost deny or say that these mistakes by the two of them sort of erase their achievements. I think most Singaporeans won't agree with that," he said.

"Their achievements are tremendous. They have given much, and they have much to give with their dedication, their energy and their focus. And one mistake doesn't erase all of that."

When asked about the potential implications on Singapore's fight against drugs given the swimmers are role models, he said: "People will also see that regardless of who you are, the matter becomes public and you will face consequences.

"There will be setbacks, when people with high profiles are seen to have taken drugs. We will just have to deal with it... the fact that Schooling and Amanda both apologised, would also I think, help tremendously."

He also reminded drug abusers that consuming drugs overseas is still a crime under Singapore law: "If there is clear evidence of current use of drugs, then CNB will take steps, regardless of whether the consumption took place in Singapore or overseas. So don't assume that if you consume drugs overseas, you will be let off with a warning."